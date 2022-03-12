Breaking Biases, Shattering Barriers: Union Bank Celebrates Everyday Women

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, leading financial service provider Union Bank of Nigeria hosted an event to celebrate women who are breaking biases and shattering barriers in their professional and personal lives. In line with the global theme #BreakTheBias, this year’s event was tagged alpher Stories: Breaking Biases, Shattering Barriers.

As an organisation committed to leading the charge for inclusion and parity, Union Bank has consistently leveraged International Women’s Day to promote impactful discourse and encourage positive action for gender equality.

The event kicked off with an address from the CEO, Emeka Okonkwo who reaffirmed Union Bank’s commitment to a more gender-balanced world. This was followed by a panel session moderated by media powerhouse, Lamide Akintobi. The panelists included Bolanle Okusanya Feyita (a funeral service director), Bukonla Olisa (retired FIFA referee), Dr Abimbola Abolarinwa (the first female urologist in Nigeria), and Bukola Akingbade (gaming and Esports entrepreneur). The discussion centred on the need to promote inclusivity and eliminate gender bias in male-dominated sectors.

Another highlight of the event was the inauguration of the first executives for Union Bank’s Women Empowerment Hub (Wehub) – an internal network launched in 2016 to motivate, connect and provide support to women within the Bank. The newly elected executives will drive the implementation of impactful initiatives aimed at advancing the Bank as a progressive place to work.

Speaking at the event, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Union Bank said“International Women’s Day is such an important day for us at Union Bank which is why, every year, we seek new and fresh ways to deliver an engaging, enlightening, and enjoyable event for our guests. Although there is still work to be done to drive inclusivity and foster progressive mindsets, we hope the discussions held at the event encourage everyone to do their part to break the bias.