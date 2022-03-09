Petrol: Nigeria currently has enough to last for 32 days — Minister

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 6:12 pm


Petrol scarcity: bites harder

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, March 9, 2022 (NAN) Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, on Wednesday in Abuja updated the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on the availability of 1.9 billion litres of petrol.

He said the quantity was enough to last the country for 32 days.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, accompanied the minister to the FEC session presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Vice-President, Mr Laolu Akande, told newsmen at the end of the session that NNPC had embarked on 24-hour loading of petrol to address long queues at fuel stations.

“The minister informed the Council that there is enough stock – talking about 1.9 billion litres to last for 32 days.

“He also said that the NNPC is working 24 hours.

“There’s a 24 hour loading that is going on at all depots working with the Directorate of State Service and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria to ensure that the situation improves significantly,’’ Akande said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fuel queues have reduced drastically in Abuja, Kaduna and some major cities in the last 48 hours.

A good number of fuel stations have started operating 24-hour services, it further reports.

