Drama at APC headquarters: Gov. Bello presides over Convention Planning Committee meeting

The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters reached a dramatic denouement on Monday, 7 March 2022 as Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello presided over the meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

To show that he meant business, Bello found his way into the shut secretariat and occupied the car packing space of the party chairman, Mai Mala Buni, who was absent at the meeting.

In a Tweet, Governor Bello said: “I am currently presiding over the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC at the National Secretariat of the Party.”

To prove his resolve he released a photo of the meeting.