Lagos to probe petrol souvenir at party

Saturday, March 5, 2022 2:01 pm


 

Lagos State Government has reacted to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event Centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on the social media. On each keg is pasted: “Erelu Okin chietaincy installation ceremony.”

According to a statement signed by Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for  Information and Strategy, there is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is, as he put it, investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

He added: “The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore , advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided.”

 

