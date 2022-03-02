Buhari, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, Obasa, Greet Adeboye at 80

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, turns 80 today, 2 March. He was born on the same day in 1942 in Ifewara, Osun State.

For this, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kayode Fayemi of Lagos and Ekiti States, in that order, and Mudashiru Obasa, Lagos Speaker, have issued statements to rejoice with him.

President Buhari felicitated with the wife, Pastor Foluke Adenike Adeboye, family members, friends and relations as the General Overseer turns an octogenarian, with clear evidence of walking the path of a righteous man by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

The President recalls his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years, most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London, 2017, appreciating Pastor Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extends to leaders and others from all walks of life.

On the cleric’s 80th birthday, President Buhari “believes his contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.”

The President salutes the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path will be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength.

Also, in a tribute he signed on behalf of himself and his wife, Osinbajo said the leader of the RCCG (a church with representation in over 198 countries and territories around the world) has impacted many lives and overseen unprecedented growth of the church, yet these achievements have not affected his behaviour.

Below is the tribute verbatim, signed by the Vice President:

Dolapo and I are honoured to write this tribute to Daddy on his 80th Birthday.

“Very few leaders will ever have the geographical and spiritual reach of influence that Pastor E.A. Adeboye has. He is neither the Pope nor the leader of the free world, but he heads a denomination that, since he assumed office as its General Overseer, has established churches in over 198 countries and territories of the world.

He was, as early as 2008, listed by Newsweek, as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Earlier in 1998, the Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lekki, Lagos, was reported to be one of the largest Christian gatherings ever, and every year, the RCCG Conventions and Congresses have live crowds breaking that record. Through the years, miracles of every kind have been commonplace in his ministry.

But the moral of the story is not in these achievements, but in how his behaviour has remained unaffected by them.

It was Mummy G.O. who said to us once, “see how God uses your father as a smokescreen to do the miracles He wants to do.”

This realization, that “apart from Him, you can do nothing” and that “no one can receive anything that is not given to him by God,” probably explains why a man so spiritually and intellectually gifted, so revered, so respected by the high and low alike, would still be so genuinely humble, so self-effacing and so unfailingly respectful, even of his subordinates.

His impeccable integrity, his measured speech and action at all times, his life of many challenges, many wars, his courage, his unshaken faith, his deep love for God, through phenomenal achievements and numbing personal tragedy, are altogether the most persuasive evangelical message to all, even those of other faiths, of the grace and mercy of God in the life of the Saved.

For us, we are extremely proud that this man of extraordinary faith, courage and humility is one we can call our daddy.

Daddy, Happy 80th Birthday! As your days, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour with God in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Sanwo-Olu has also congratulated Adeboye. Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Gboyega Akosile on Wednesday, described the renowned international cleric and global preacher as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service, whose unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom, over several decades, has made him a role model to many.

The Governor said Pastor Adeboye, through diligence and utmost obedience to the Lord, has built one of the largest spiritual institutions anywhere in the world and raised millions of committed followers of Jesus Christ.

He also described ‘Daddy GO’ as Pastor Adeboye is popularly called one of the respected global evangelists who have contributed immensely to the propagation of the gospel at national and international levels without any blemish or scandal.

He said: “Sir, you have been a blessing, not just to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), but also to us in Lagos State – your unceasing prayers for us and your wise counsel over the years have contributed in no small measure to the phenomenal progress our state has continued to witness. We will forever be grateful. We cannot also ever forget your commitment to the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service since the year 2000.

“Because of your work, and of the name and legacy of the RCCG, the gospel has touched the very ends of the earth, in line with the Great Commission. In addition, your devoted service in God’s Vineyard has helped put Nigeria in the global spotlight, as a land of spiritual exploits and greatness. Yet, amidst all these wonderful accomplishments, you have remained as simple and humble as ever, never seeking the limelight or personal glory.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant you more grace and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, minister to the poor and the broken, and proclaim liberty to the captives. I pray that the Almighty God will continue to crown you with good health to enable you to render more service to His kingdom and you will continue to enjoy His manifold blessings and everlasting goodness. Amen. Happy Birthday, Sir,” the Governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also congratulated Pastor Foluke Adeboye for being a devoted partner to the General Overseer of RCCG.

Governor Fayemi was not left out in the eulogies to Adeboye. Dr Fayemi said the occasion calls for celebration considering the value of the calling and ministry of Pastor Adeboye as a chosen vessel of God to Nigeria and all nations of the world.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the eminent cleric has enjoyed God’s extraordinary grace in entering the club of octogenarians in good health and excellent spirit.

He described Pastor Adeboye as a role model to many and a man who exudes transparent humility in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ whom he imitates.

The Governor noted that Pastor Adeboye has played prominent roles in revealing the mind of God to the people from time to time, emphasising the integrity of the word of God and interceding for his country and nations of the world.

Describing Pastor Adeboye as a global citizen, the Governor said the impact of the clergyman’s ministry is felt across the globe as a respected voice in Christendom and a general in God’s end-time army.

Dr Fayemi said the RCCG General Overseer has always offered his counsel to leaders at different levels and has a unique way of speaking truth to power when necessary.

He added that Pastor Adeboye’s life has been a blessing to not only his church members but all and sundry as his sermons and prayers have given hope to the hopeless and provided refuge for millions.

The Governor prayed God to grant Pastor Adeboye long life, sound health, more fruitfulness in the ministry and renewal of strength to do more exploits in the vineyard of God.

“ On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, we say a happy birthday to Daddy G.O and pray that God continues to bless his ministry and renewal his strength like that of the eagle.”

Also, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has described Pastor Enoch Adeboye as a man divinely chosen by God to lead the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Dr. Obasa, who said this in a message congratulating Adeboye on his 80th birthday on Tuesday, added that the Pastor’s leadership style has resulted in massive growth, progress and expansion of the church making him one of the most popular religious leaders across the globe.

The Speaker also thanked the General Overseer for his advice to leaders, encouragements and contributions to the efforts to have a peaceful Nigeria.

“We thank God for picking you to lead the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Today, like always, there is no doubting the fact that you were truly and divinely chosen to lead His flock,” he said.

Read the full Congratulatory message below:

Tribute To Pastor Adeboye At 80

Your humility, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, respected man of God and General Overseer of one of the largest churches in the world, is topnotch.

As you clock 80, I want to say it is only God that could have blessed you with such an age and agility. Many people would hardly believe that you are already 80. Your physical strength remains. I have never seen you read the Bible or any other material with difficulty, your gait confirms your strength. This proves God’s words that He would bless those He would bless. It also reminds me of how God blessed Moses in Deuteronomy 34:7 to the extent that even at 120, his eyes were not dim and his vitality never waned. Dear Pastor Adeboye, you are blessed!

Thank you for being a foster father to a lot of Nigerians. Thank you for adding your voice at all times when issues that need your fatherly advice or words of wisdom arise. Your contributions to the efforts at having a peaceful Nigeria cannot be over-emphasised. We follow your teachings, we hear your appraisal and words of encouragement.

We thank God for picking you to lead the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Today, like always, there is no doubting the fact that you were truly and divinely chosen to lead His flock. The growth, progress and expansion of God’s work across the globe with you being the head of the RCCG are attestations to your effectiveness as a religious leader. There is no way religious leaders would be listed globally without your name in a prominent position. And to many clergymen in Nigeria, you remain a father figure, a teacher and inspiration.

You have been a source of encouragement to us in Lagos State. We thank you for always praying for us and for your wise counsels. We appreciate your time because you are always there whenever we need you.

Your attainment of 80 years on earth is significant in the sense that it proves God’s love for you and for us who gain from your tutelage.

On behalf of my family, colleagues and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I celebrate you on this special occasion of your 80th birthday. I also pray that God bless you with more wisdom, divine health and protection so that you can continue to be of service to Him and humanity, amen.

Congratulations sir!”