APC’s Olarewaju wins Akure Federal Constituency by-election

Sunday, February 27, 2022 9:41 am


The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has declared Mr Alademayokun Olarewaju of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as winner of Saturday’s by-election for the Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency.

Declaring the result in Akure, the Returning Officer, Prof. Deji Ogunseni, said Olarewaju polled 26, 370 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Olumuyiwa Adu of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), who scored 24, 201 votes.

Ogunseni said Mr Olawale Oyekanmi of the Accord Party scored 41 votes; Mrs Oluwawemimo Fadekemi of ADP scored 465 votes; Joseph Ajayi of APP polled 125 votes; Johnson Olawusi of NRM scored 76 votes, while Opawole Tajudeen of SDP scored 68 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the by-election was conducted to fill the vacant seat, following the death of the member representing the constituency, Mr Adedayo Omolafe, in August, 2021.

