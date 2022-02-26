Divorce Suit: High Court Gives Moji Obasanjo Ultimatum

Divorce Suit: High Court Gives Moji Obasanjo Ultimatum

Saturday, February 26, 2022 11:22 am


Mojisola Obasanjo(nee Onabanjo)

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Shagamu, on Thursday February 24 gave Mrs Moji Obasanjo one month ultimatum to sign the Terms of Settlement with her estranged husband, Prof Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi or be ready to proceed with the divorce suit filed by him.

The terms contained the conditions she gave to her husband before she could agree with the divorce that her husband seeks. Already Prof Akinkunmi has signed the agreement but she(Moji) has not.

Justice C.C Ogunlana gave the ultimatum sequel to the request by Moji’s lawyer,Moji Obasanjo’s lawyer – Mrs. Susan Oluchi Agu who presented the terms of settlement to the court, asking for time for both parties to conclude and report to the court. She said that she believed both parties can still settle their differences because of the child God has blessed them with. Moji Obasanjo was not present in court.

This was vehemently opposed by Prof Akinkunmi’s lawyer, Mr Lanre Olayinka who told the court that his client had filed his petition four times demanding for the dissolution of the marriage. He insisted that his client had already signed the terms of settlement. He said that she is only playing for time. There was a heated argument between the lawyers and the judge had to intervene.

Justice Ogunsanya told both parties that the court cannot accept any terms of settlement unless both parties agree and sign the terms. “It is only then that I can direct both signatories to the registry for necessary procedure but without it there is nothing I can do”, the judge said. The judge thereafter gave both parties till March 28 to conclude with the terms of settlement failing which the divorce proceedings will commence.

Although the court started sitting at exactly 9.04 a.m, the case was the last to be called at 1.00pm probably because of the sensational nature. As soon as they stepped out of the court, Prof Akinkunmi engaged his lawyer, insisting that his estranged wife is playing for time. He said that “settlement” is part of Moji’s tactics to delay the divorce proceedings. He made reference to her divorce proceedings with her former husband, Gbenga Obasanjo before an Ikeja High Court where she engaged in the same style. ‘Moji wanted to eat her cake and have it back. She wants to stay married and still be frolicking around. No, no! I can’t continue with such a woman, as he walked towards his car. He wore an ash colored Kaftan with blue sneakers to match.

In the papers filed before the court, Prof Akinkunmi claimed he is seeking dissolution “on the ground that the marriage has broken down irretrievably on the facts that the Petitioner and the Respondent have lived apart for a continuous period of at least 2 (two) years immediately preceding the presentation of this petition; and that since the marriage the Respondent has behaved in such a way that the Petitioner cannot reasonably be expected to live with the Respondent”.

He also accused Moji of infidelity in their marriage. “Barely some months after she moved into the matrimonial home, she went back to her old ways of living more importantly engaging in extra marital affairs and this led to her moving out of her matrimonial home finally on 19th October, 2018 and she has since refused and/or neglected to return to the matrimonial home”.

Since the marriage the Respondent has behaved in such a way that the Petitioner cannot reasonably be expected to live with the respondent namely by her acts of extreme cruelty involving mental, emotional and physical abuse to the Petitioner, which behavior by the Respondent has been emotionally and physiologically traumatic for the Petitioner;

The Respondent has a habit of leaving the matrimonial home for parties and travelling outside the country without informing and/or seeking the consent of the Petitioner or any other person of her whereabouts and would refuse to account for her whereabouts when required of by the Petitioner; The Respondent has the habit of keeping late at nights. She is in the habit of uttering abusive words and making embarrassing remarks to the Petitioner”.

He stated further: The Respondent is in the habit of putting up an issue in order to evade her responsibilities as a wife and mother in the home. The Respondent is highly temperamental. She has the habit of quarrelling with the Petitioner at every excuse, she has exhibited uncontrollable anger towards the Petitioner. Her character and behavior is totally adverse to peace and she is in the habit of damaging property as a result of her uncontrollable anger. This attitude of hers towards the Petitioner led to filing an action against her in order to curb her.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama 4 hours ago

    Hope for Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine: They’ll Be Evacuated Through Poland
    7 hours ago

    Citizens Unite for Osinbajo inaugurated in Lagos
    21 hours ago

    Ukraine Invasion: 25 killed, 102 injured in military airstrikes – UN
    Some of the seasoned actors featured in Fix Nigeria 22 hours ago

    Movie on how to fix Nigerian politics previewed
    1 day ago

    Maiduguri Comes Alive as Osinbajo Delivers President’s Message to Returnees
    1 day ago

    Biden to nominate African American, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to Supreme Court
    People fleeing Ukraine 1 day ago

    Russia’s invasion can trigger 4m to flee Ukraine – UN
    Evans 1 day ago

    Evans, 2 others jailed for life for conspiracy, kidnapping