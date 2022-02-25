Ukraine closes all ports, airspace – Presidential office

Friday, February 25, 2022 12:12 pm


Ukrainian roads are operating as usual, while all ports and the sky over the country are closed, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Friday.

“Key roads and main highways were operating as normal. Of course, there are some traffic jams on them in one direction or another, because panic sentiments, unfortunately, they also exist.

“As for ports, all ports are closed. As for air traffic, the sky is closed,” Podolyak told a briefing.

Railway traffic is generally operating as scheduled, he added.

“Of course, commercial banks are closed but the state banking sector is working. Banks close their branches only in places of military clashes,” Podolyak said.

He added that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, remained in the capital.

“He must show what the resilience of the Ukrainian people is,” he added. (Sputnik/NAN)

