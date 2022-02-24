PDP Congress: 3 suspects arrested over killing of 1 person in Iwo

Thursday, February 24, 2022 8:07 am


By Olajide Idowu

The Nigeria Police Force, Osun Command, on Wednesday said three persons have been arrested over the killing during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress in Iwo town.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said that the victim, a member of PDP participating in the congress in Iwo, was attacked by members of a rival group within the party.

Opalola said that the incident happened at Oke-Oba, Aperire Village, Ward 14 in Iwo.

According to her, it was reported that the suspected thugs were conveyed in two mini-buses to attack voters at the ward.

Opalola said the suspected assailants attacked the voters with broken bottles and sticks.

She said that in the process, two party members that sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died.

The spokesperson said that police had, however, arrested three of the suspects, including their leader, while the weapons they used in perpetrating the attack were recovered from them.

Opalola said that police were on the trail of other suspects that took part in the attack, adding that they would be prosecuted accordingly, when arrested.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ocheja, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun, assured residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property.

Ocheja, in statement through the command’s Spokesperson, Atanda Olabisi, said the corps, in synergy with other sister agencies, were on top of the situation.

He enjoined the citizens to go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious movements to security authorities. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

