House of Reps to foot bill of evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

House of Reps to foot bill of evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

Thursday, February 24, 2022 9:10 pm


National Assembly

National Assembly:

With the attack on Ukraine by Russia, citizens of other countries, including Nigeria, are trapped. In order not to fall victims of collateral damage, the House of Representatives on Thursday offered to fund the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine.
Tomorrow, Friday, the House committee of foreign affairs is scheduled to send its leaders there.
Also, the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine told the people not to panic but should be vigilant and take responsibility for their personal security and safety.
It said: “The Embassy wishes to add that should any of Nigerian nationals considers the situation as emotionally disturbing, such nationals may wish to temporary relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangements,” the Nigerian Embassy said. “They should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.
“In addition, in case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter.

“For those who still consider it appropriate to remain in the country, be assured that the embassy remains open for its consular duties and responsibilities at all times. It will always avail you of updates when necessary.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 1 hour ago

    With Russia’s precision weapons, Ukraine stands no chance
    5 hours ago

    APC CECPC Appoints Zonal Congress Committees
    8 hours ago

    FIRS urges court to strike out UAC’s appeal against N2.4Bilion tax liability
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 13 hours ago

    Russia Invades Ukraine, Biden Says US, Allies Will Respond Decisively
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 13 hours ago

    As UN Security Council meets, Russia attacks Ukraine
    PDP: 14 hours ago

    PDP Congress: 3 suspects arrested over killing of 1 person in Iwo
    Court: 14 hours ago

    Court remands man for rape, murder of daughter in Ekiti
    14 hours ago

    Politics, Not a Dirge