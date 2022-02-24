House of Reps to foot bill of evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

With the attack on Ukraine by Russia, citizens of other countries, including Nigeria, are trapped. In order not to fall victims of collateral damage, the House of Representatives on Thursday offered to fund the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine.

Tomorrow, Friday, the House committee of foreign affairs is scheduled to send its leaders there.

Also, the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine told the people not to panic but should be vigilant and take responsibility for their personal security and safety.

It said: “The Embassy wishes to add that should any of Nigerian nationals considers the situation as emotionally disturbing, such nationals may wish to temporary relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangements,” the Nigerian Embassy said. “They should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“In addition, in case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter.

“For those who still consider it appropriate to remain in the country, be assured that the embassy remains open for its consular duties and responsibilities at all times. It will always avail you of updates when necessary.”