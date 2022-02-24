Court remands man for rape, murder of daughter in Ekiti

Thursday, February 24, 2022 7:53 am


Richard Elesho

A 28-year-old man, Audu Dare has been remanded in a Custodial Centre in Ekiti State for his roles in the rape and death of Ayomide, his under-aged daughter. Chief Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi gave the order in Ado-Ekiti to allow for further investigations into the matter.

The offence which was committed last Saturday, February 19, in Ilawe Ekiti, is contrary to, and punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

Mother of the deceased and the suspect’s wife, Eniola Aina narrated to the police how she had packed out of her matrimonial home after about four years of marriage blessed with a child, because of the strange attitudes of the suspect.

Following the separation, Dare pays occasional visits to the estranged wife.

In her statement to the police, Eniola said: “On the fateful day, he came to my house in Ilawe Ekiti and requested to take out the deceased, to which I obliged. He returned the girl around 12am and left.

“Shortly after that, the deceased began to complain of headache and ache in her private part. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she told me, ‘My father raped me.’ She eventually died on the second day,” she added.

Chief Magistrate Oluwasanmi adjourned the case to March 23 for mention.

