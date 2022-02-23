Sen. Hassan Nasiha emerges new Zamfara deputy governor

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Sen. Hassan Nasih, as the state new deputy governor, following his nomination by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

Matawalle had in a letter signed by Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe and read at Wednesday’s plenary by Speaker Nasiru Magarya, nominated Nasiha as the new deputy governor after the impeachment of Mahadi Aliyu from office.

Majority Leader Faruku Dosara, moved the motion for the confirmation of Nasiha and was unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

The Speaker said that the appointment of the nominee was unanimously approved by the House due to his track record of service.

“Therefore, the house has approved the appointment of Nasiha as the new deputy governor of the state inline with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” he said.

The appointment of Nasiha who currently represents Zamfara Central at the National Assembly followed the impeachment of Mahadi Aliyu as the state deputy governor earlier in the day.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Faruku Dosara (APC -Maradun 1) at plenary in Gusau.

The motion came shortly after the House adopted the report of Justice Haladu Tanko panel which investigated alleged cross misconduct and abuse of office against the deputy governor.

Speaker Nasiru Muazu, who presided over the sitting, directed the Clerk Saidu Anka, to conduct a voice vote on the impeachment of deputy governor Mahadi Aliyu from office.

Twenty out of the 22 lawmakers present, voted in favour of the impeachment and the deputy governor was pronounced impeached.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had at its sitting on Feb. 7, served the Aliyu with a Notice of Impeachment over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, also on Feb. 14, inaugurated an investigative panel on the deputy governor following a request by the lawmakers on Feb. 10.