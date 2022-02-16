Our officers not conniving with Yahoo boys in Edo – Army

By Jethro Ibileke

The 4 Brigade headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Benin City, has denied a report alleging that two of its officers are conniving with internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo Boys, in Edo State.

The Brigade, while reacting to the report in a statement by its Asst. Director, Army Public Relations, Capt. Yemi Shokoya, described the report as misleading and bereft of truth.

“The said report levelled allegations against the Brigade and two officers currently serving with the Brigade of conniving with yahoo boys and extortion, is untrue.

“Contrary to these allegations, Headquarters 4 Brigade wishes to state that the report is bereft of truth and therefore entirely misleading. It is nothing short of an attempt to spite the image of the Brigade and by extension the Nigerian Army,” the statement said.

It added that the Army sees the unsubstantiated allegations as an attempt to defame the Brigade, despite the selfless efforts of its troops in ensuring security in Edo and the contiguous states.

“The Brigade exercises zero tolerance on troops engaged in activities detrimental to service discipline as defaulters are always sanctioned accordingly.

“The Brigade remains resolute in the discharge of its duties in aid of civil authorities and will continue to apply due diligence as it conducts its operational engagements in synergy with other security agencies to ensure peace and stability in its area of responsibility,” it said.