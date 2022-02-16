Ango, Obasanjo meet to re-strategize Nigeria

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 11:41 pm


Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, second left, hosted Prof. ango abdullahi, second right, in Abeokuta today

Former Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, have disclosed that the country needed good tidings from the 2023 elections, hence the need to strategize.

Abdullahi made this disclosure after about two -hour meeting with Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

This was contained in a release by Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi on Wednesday.

Accompanied by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Shariff and the Director, Action and Mobilization CNG, Aminu Adam, Abdullahi said they were on the same page with the former President on discussed issues.

He stressed that inspite of their ages, they could still contribute to the society and the country, hence, “my coming to see him. I don’t want to stay away from him for so many months or years without seeing him, especially at this periods.

“So, i’m visiting him to say hello and get a briefing from him on how I feel about the nation. We also briefed him on how we feel about the nation. We compare somenotes and we agreed on some grounds.”

Asked specifically if they were on same page with the host on those issues raised, the erudite scholar, responded swiftly, saying, “yes. We are on same page and Insha Allah it shall be well.

“We have been having challenges and we have been talking on this. You are in the media and you know what we have been saying about the situation in the country. Things are not good enough and as we head for 2023, we hope to be strategizing for the good of the nation.”

