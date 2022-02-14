Valentine: Polaris Bank Rewards Existing, Prospective Customers

Polaris Bank has announced plans to delight its existing and new customers this Valentine season with a series of mouthwatering rewards.

The Bank announced this over the weekend through its Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Mr Nduneche Ezurike, while intimating the general public about its Valentine Campaign tagged “Valentine Purple Love Season.”

Mr Ezurike said that “The reward campaign which will run from February 12th to 18th 2022 is another opportunity to show love to our esteemed customers by rewarding their loyalty for banking with us.”

“Valentine is known globally as a season of love and sharing, and as a Bank which puts her customers at the centre of everything we do, we deemed it fit to delight them with exciting rewards in commemoration of the Valentine season,” he remarked.

To stand a chance to enjoy the reward, Ezurike said that participants are to write a love letter to their partner using any of the following Polaris Bank keywords (minimum of 5 keywords) in their sentences to form exciting meanings. The words are Rainbow, Campus Plus, Starter, Emerging, Excel, Young Achievers, Salary Advance, Pearl, Save Plus and VULTe.

Additionally, they are to upload a video (30secs) or a photo of the love letter on Instagram and tag @polarisbanklimited; use the hashtag #PolarisPurpleLove; follow Polaris Bank as well as invite friends and family to follow Polaris Bank handle.

The top 43 most liked posts will be selected as winners. The first prize winner will get a cash prize of N250,000 credited to his/her Polaris Bank Account; the first runner up wins N150,000 credited into his/her Polaris Bank Account while the second runner up will get N100,000 and consolation prizes of cash rewards of N50,000 each for 40 other winners.

The criteria for qualifying are as follows:

· Participants must have active Polaris Bank accounts/re-activate dormant accounts or open a new Polaris Bank account.

· Participants must top-up or deposit N10,000.00 into the active, re-activated, or new account.

· Participants to follow and submit entries via Instagram using the hashtag #PolarisPurpleLove.

On Saturday, 19th February 2022, Winners will be announced via the Bank’s Instagram handle.

Polaris Bank, adjudged the Digital Bank of the Year, is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services to individuals and businesses.