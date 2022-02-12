Adejobi replaces Frank Mba as Nigeria Police spokesperson

Nigeria Police Force on Saturday announced the appointment of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as its new spokesperson.

Adejobi takes over as Force Public Relations Officer from CP Frank Mba who has been nominated to undergo Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Admin Officer,Force Public Relations Department said in a statement.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours).

He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021. CSP Olumuyiwa is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.

“CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi can be reached on cell phone number 08037168147 while he seeks support from all and sundary as he discharges his duties,” Hundeyin said in the statement.