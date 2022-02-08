Gunmen kidnap Edo IPMAN chairman, kill driver

By Jethro Ibileke

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), in Benin, Edo State, Baba Abdul-Hamid Saliu, was on Monday evening abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

His driver who’s identity still remains unknown as at the time of filing this report, was killed in the process.

The incident occurred Monday, at about 7 pm in Jattu, his country home, in Etsako West local government area of Edo state.

Abdul-Hamid Saliu was elected Benin Deport Chairman of IPMAN just last Thursday.

It was gathered that the gunmen said to be about six in number, came in two vehicles with hidden number plates, laid ambush at his residence.

Upon sighting their victim’s vehicle, the gunmen reportedly shot sporadically, killing the driver in the process.

Unconfirmed sources had it that one of the kidnappers was killed in the shootout, but his dead body was taken away by his partners-in-crime.

Security operatives attached to the victim who were also overpowered by the kidnappers also sustained injuries in the ensuing shoot out.

A source closed to the family of the IPMAN chairman said the kidnapers were yet to contact the family for ransom payment.

The state police command’s spokesman, SP Kongtons Bello, has confirmed the incident.

“The incident is true and police are already on bush combing to ensure his rescue,” he said on phone interview.