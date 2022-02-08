Book on Former Supreme Court Chief Registrar Published for Records Management – Adesuyi

The Chief Executive Officer of Havilah Group, publishers of the recently launched biography, Hadizatu U. Mustapha: From Head Girl to Supreme Court, Mr. Lanre Adesuyi has charged individuals and corporate institutions in Nigeria to embrace the global trend of efficient records management to keep pace with the new world of work and the preservation of historical records.

He gave the charge in Abuja at the unveiling ofthe career biography of the former Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hajiya Hadizatu Mustapha. He disclosed that his company mooted the idea of publishing the book because of the convergence of professional worldviews between the subject and Havilah Group to promoterecords management in Nigeria.

“As Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hajiya Hadizatu Mustapha was instrumental to the transformation of the apex court’s archive. The project, which was handled by Havilah Group, involved arranging all physical records of the court and indexing them in a manner that has made the Court’s archive more user-friendly and in tune with global best practice,” he said.

Adesuyi said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it imperative for institutions and individuals to embrace the new world of work, which requires maximum utilization of space and the digitization of records.

Said he: “With automated workflow systems, we have capacity to improve business processesto capture, store, organise, and deliver critical information toemployees, business stakeholders and customers.”

Hajiya Mustapha’s biography, co-authored by Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, former Editor of Business Times and Mrs. Sa’adatu Lawal-Ahmed of the Supreme Court, was unveiled by Alhaji Kashim Shettima,the former Governor of Borno State and serving Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District.

Borno State Governor, Prof (Engr) Babagana Zulum, who was represented by his deputy Alhaji Umar Kadafur, described Hajiya Mustapha as an illustrious daughter of Borno State who had excelled in her calling as a legal practitioner and a public servant.

“Borno State will continue to celebrate her not just as a symbol of excellence in the State but as a role model to women in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi explained that the book was written as ‘a motivational manual’ for young people and for parents. “Its principal message is that anyone can achieve real success regardless of the circumstances of his or her birth,” he said, adding, “The book is also for parents because the kind of support system you avail your children will contribute a lot to how high and how fast they go in life.”

Dignitaries at the book presentation included the wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Asia El-Rufai; Hon Mr Justices Tijjani Abubakar and Uwani Abba Aji of the Supreme Court; Commissioner representing Borno State at the Public Complaints Commission, Hon Yusuf Adamu and the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda.