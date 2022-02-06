Falana Accepts to Handle the Case of Adegoke’s Bereaved Family

There is a new development to the Ife murder. Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and human rights crusader, has agreed to represent Moses Adegoke’s family as they move to prosecute his high profile killers!

Falana told TheNEWS today: “We have accepted the instructions of the bereaved Adegoke Family. We shall handle the case pro bono publico and ensure that justice is done.”

Adegoke travelled to Ile Ife, Osun state for an examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro campus, when he was declared missing on November 7, 2021. However when the Police picked up some suspects, especially some hotel staff, Adegoke’s corpse was discovered.