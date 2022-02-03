‘How gunmen kidnapped 5 people at federal varsity Gusau’

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

More details have emerged on how gunmen invaded the residence of Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Federal University, Gusau, Abdulrahaman Adamu, and abducted four of his family members and one other person after midnight on Wednesday.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria, a source from the neighbourhood said the gunmen arrived the residence of the ASUU chairman at Damba Quarters, Gusau, shortly after midnight and began to fire shots.

Eventually, the armed criminals kidnapped the nephew and niece of the ASUU chairman and two younger sisters of his wife.

Similarly, the armed men also abducted a staff attached to the bursary department of the university, simply identified as Alhaji Abbas, in the neighbourhood.

The Damba Quarters had suffered series of attacks by suspected kidnappers in the past, making the latest incident, the third within a spate of two months.

Confirming the incidence on Wednesday in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammed Shehu, said detectives had been deployed on a search and rescue operation.

Shehu added that the police were also working with the university management for intelligence and further action.