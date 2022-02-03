Buhari Delegates Osinbajo to ECOWAS Summit on Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea

Thursday, February 3, 2022 10:42 am


VP Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, departs Abuja this morning for Accra, Ghana to represent Nigeria at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government deliberating today on the political situation in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea.

The meeting which is coming as part of the resolutions reached at last week’s virtual meeting chaired by Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, will review the report of the ECOWAS delegation despatched to Quagadougou to meet with the military junta who recently seized power in Burkina Faso.

The summit will be attended by regional leaders who will be considering imposing additional sanctions after the country was suspended from the regional body last week.

Last Monday, soldiers forced the removal of democratically elected President Roch March Kabore from office in a military coup. The military takeover of government in Burkina Faso follows the same occurrence in Mali and Guinea recently.

It would be recalled that the President has been delegating the Vice President to represent Nigeria at a series of ECOWAS leaders’ summits on the issues of undemocratic, military takeover of governments in the region.

The Vice President will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, Presidential Special Adviser on Economic Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, himself also an Ambassador, and other top Nigerian diplomats. The VP is expected back in Abuja later today.

