Kidnapping: A crime without borders

By Richard Elesho

That Nigeria is a country under siege is no longer new. It started like an external aggression by nomadic herdsmen from the Sahel. Slowly, but steadily the whirlwind of insecurity blew through the country, dropping its virus for evil minded citizens to domesticate.

On Thursday, 4th June, 2020 when gunmen attacked a bank and police station in Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government Area, LGA, of Kogi State, with dynamite, not a few persons concluded the attackers were Fulani bandits. More than a dozen civilians and policemen were gruesomely massacred in the assault. Pa. Kokade, a trader, narrowly escaped being hit by a bullet.

He was shocked when many months later, detectives swooped on his village, in the same vicinity, to arrest two indigenes for involvement in the attack. “What is this world turning to? If anyone told me our people can be involved in things like this, I would have argued with him. Gun…?”

Stories like that have become common place across the country. From the north to the south, east and west regular accounts of insiders abuse and collaborations make the headlines, further questioning the ethnic profiling of crime.

In January 2021, Osun State Police Command confirmed the arrest of seven kidnappers, including a Yoruba man and the rescue of two victims from their abductors. A combined team of members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, hunters, policemen, detectives from the Department of State Services, DSS, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, raided the camp of the gang around the thick Ilesha forest.

Six of the suspects were Fulani, while the seventh popularly known as ‘Jumbo’ was a resident of Omoh, in Oriade LGA. He was said to be a food supplier and informant of the group. Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the arrests.

On 8th May, 2021 the same police command announced the arrest of 8 fleeing members of a gang from Benue State. The gang members were wanted in Benue after they abducted and killed 65-year-old Catherine Alishi, in cold blood.

Opalola shed more light on the matter.

“Prior to the arrest, Police investigations revealed that the suspects relocated to Osun State after the kidnap of the woman as a deceptive tactics to avoid arrest by the Police in Benue State,

“The suspects have also planned to use Osun State as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering the woman in cold blood.

The police authorities identified the suspects who were all Tivs from Benue as: Orikashima David, 22, (AKA Cash money) Teryange Demenogo, 22, (AKA Small), Terngu Tortindi, 25, (AKA Kareen) and Aondoaseer Terver, 21. Others were females; Anawuese Akough, 19, Mbalumulum Kaorga, 18, Comfort Terdoo, 22, and Michael Msendoo, 19.

Recently a middle aged man, Rilwan Kasali was guest of the secret police. The native of Yemetu in Ibadan was nabbed in Osogbo by members of the Amotekun corps. On interrogation, he confessed to have kidnapped upto five persons and sold them to Lagos and Ibadan to someone named Abija.

The field commander of Amotekun in Osun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu confirmed the arrest and how he was handed over to the DSS, for further investigations.

Also not long ago, the police in Ogun nabbed four young men for abducting a 13-year girl. The little girl was on errand for her parents in Ado-Odo-Ota community when the kidnappers swooped on her. After whisking the victim away, they contacted her father and demanded N500,000 for her freedom.

The rattled parent reported the matter and luckily the hoodlums were tracked and apprehended. The suspects were identified as John, 21; Adeleke, 29; Adekunle, 20 and Abbey, 20.

In December last year, the Amotekun corps in Ondo State paraded 75 suspects for various crimes. One of the suspects, Igbekele Abiodun was alleged to have participated in the abduction of four worshipers from a church in Ado lodge area of Akure, the State capital. The list is unending.

Just yesterday, Monday, 24 January, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri announced the deposition of the of a paramount ruler for complicity in crime. He sacked Chief A.C.T Wongo, of the Otuokpoti community for his alleged roles in the kidnap of the State’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Federal Otokito.

The Governor who stated this when the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ben Nebolisa, and the State Director of the State Security Services, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, presented Mr. Otokito to him after his release, appointed Chief Rescue Abe in an acting capacity

The recent abduction and murder of a 5-year girl, Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher in Kano, speak to the heart. Talk of the scriptural ‘a man’s enemies are members of his household.’ Or as the Yoruba puts it, without the collaboration of the enemy within, the one outside, may not archive his evil agenda.