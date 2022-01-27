RCCG to offer free surgery for cleft lip and palate patients

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, in partnership with some stakeholders, is to offer free surgery for cleft lip and palate patients from across the country.

Designed as part of the celebration of the birthday of General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who turns 80 this year, the surgery is to be performed at the Redeemers Health Centre at the Redemption Camp, kilometre 46 on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The other partners are the Good Smile Africa Initiative and the Smile Train.

The sessions are to hold from 8 a.m. each day between March 22 and 26, 2022; with opportunity for follow-up visits from May 20 to 22, 2022.

Pastor Leke Adeboye, special assistant to the General Overseer, says the exercise is one of the many initiatives of the church to put direct smile on the faces of people from all parts of the country.

The fully-equipped health centre with sophisticated modern facilities is noted as a hub for delivery of pregnant women during the church’s major events such as the Annual Convention and Holy Ghost Congress.

Boosting dedicated doctors and nurses, the world-class health centre is able to handle even delicate cases like kidney and heart diseases.

The numbers to call for enquiry and registration are 07052924071; 08036936111; 08062169266; 08064004689

“A cleft lip/palate is not a curse or evil spirit. Anybody with a cleft lip/palate can be help,” Leke Adeboye said.

Several activities have kicked off to celebrate the 80th birthday of Pastor Adeboye, 40 of his years in the position General Overseer, during which the church from about 40 parishes, has spread to over 195 countries.

The church is also the fastest growing Pentecostal church in the United Kingdom.

Among the activities is the push to win 8 million souls for Jesus Church through crusades around the country tagged “Light Up.”

Other ongoing activities for the 8 Million Soul Winning Challenge include: The 100,000-man soul-winning team , Gospel Invasion of 40 Higher Institutions, Outreaches to 40 Correctional Facilities, 80 Hours Marathon Messiah’s Praise, Outreaches to 2000 Secondary Schools, and 40 Mission Fields Outreaches.