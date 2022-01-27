Fayose’s Hand Shows in Results of Ekiti PDP Primaries

Thursday, January 27, 2022 9:16 am


Former Governor Fayose and Bisi Kolawole

The Ekiti state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election was held on Wednesday, 26 January 2020 in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. As the results showed, the hand of Ayodele Fayose, the rambunctious former governor of the state, showed in who eventually won. That is, Bisi kolawole, Fayose’s candidate, won with 671 votes, while Segun Oni, one-time governor of the state, came second with 330. For this, many commentators have now waved Segun “Oni” (Yoruba word for today) off as Segun Ana (yesterday)!

 

EKITI 2022:  PDP GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY RESULTS

 

 

  1. Adekemi Adewumi — 1

 

  1. Olujinmi —2

 

  1. Olumide ojo—- 1

 

  1. Ajidola — 1

 

  1. Ayodeji Kazeem —6

 

  1. Kayode Adaramodu —- 10

 

  1. Olusola Eleka Kolapo —- 93

 

  1. Adewale Aribisala — 56

 

  1. Segun Oni —- 330

 

  1. Bisi kolawole — 671

 

Backgrounds of the contestants:

 

  1. Chief Segun Oni (CSO). He is a former Governor and a Chemical Engineer. He is 67 years old.

 

  1. Bisi Kolawole. He is the former Chairman of PDP in Ekiti State. He is ex-governor Fayose’s anointed candidate.

 

  1. Sen. Biodun Olujimi is a serving Senator and a former Deputy governor to Dr. Ayodele Fayose. She is 63 years old.

 

  1. Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, 64. He is a professor of Building Technology. He was a deputy governor to Mr. Fayose and was, according to Foluke Akosile from Igbara-Odo Ekiti, also his former anointed candidate before “trailer passed through their middle”.

 

Others are; Mr.Kayode Adaramodu from Ekiti Southwest, Adewale Aribisala from Ikole, and Yinka Akerele from Oye.Alhaji Lateef Ajijola also from Ado.

