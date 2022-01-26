Governor Oyetola Visits Alapomu, Discloses Intention to Recontest

Adegboyega Oyetola, Osun state, Alapomu of Apomu on Tuesday,January 25. The governor and his entourage were warmly received by Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi the Alapomu of Apomu.

Addressing the Monarch and the people in the palace, Oyetola said he has received a nomination form purchased for him by his political associates to contest for the second term hence his statewide consultations to prepare minds of party loyalists ahead of February 19, the party’s governorship primaries.

” l am happy to be here today. As you know, our four years is coming to an end. And we deem it necessary to come for your blessings. As we are rounding off the first four years, we are ready to contest for another term.”

He said he came to formally inform them about his intention to run for a second term in office. According to the governor, his visit was also to prepare the minds of the leaders and members of the party towards the forthcoming party primaries ahead of the governorship election.

Oyetola went ahead to talk about his achievements in the state in general and Irewole Ayedaade, Isokan local government areas in particular. Be it in the health sector, infrastructure, education, security, and agriculture.

Oba Afolabi praised the governor for his interest and commitment to the development and growth of the state. He applauded Oyetola for some of the developmental strides in Apomu. “We believe you can still do more for us. The road leading to Apomu is a major challenge and l am sure it will be fixed as promised by Commissioner for Works.”

Oba Afolabi wished the governor well in his journey to the second term.

Among those who were in Oyetola’s entourage were: Osun state first lady, Khafayat Oyetola, Deputy Governor, Gboyega Alabi Wife of Deputy Governor, Oyefunke Alabi, Majority Leader Osun state House of Assembly, Hon. Marouf Olanrewaju, Secretary to State Government, Head of Service, APC State Chairman, Former Deputy governor Iyiola Omisore, Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Yemi Lawal.