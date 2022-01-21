Don’t abuse or insult Asiwaju Tinubu, Osinbajo urges supporters

Friday, January 21, 2022 5:06 pm


VP Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, believed to be interested in next year’s presidential election, has admonished his teeming supporters not to insult the person of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to sources close the VP, he reportedly gave the directive that :”Even if his supporters abuse my mother, don’t retaliate. On no account must he be insulted or denigrated.”

Meanwhile, multiple sources have revealed that a major plank of Osinbajo’s support base are the northern Emirs, who wield considerable influence among the northern political elites. According to the Emirs, Osinbajo has demonstrated uncommon loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Apart from the Emirs, it is believed that four Northern Governors, two from the North West and two from the north central, are also rooting for the Vice President who has not indicated if he would throw his hat in the presidential ring.

 

