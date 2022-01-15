AFCON: Super Eagles through to round of 16, beat Sudan 3-1

By Nehru Odeh

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the round of 16 in the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament taking place in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles qualified this evening in Garoua, Cameroon by beating the Falcons of Sudan 3-1. Villarreal’s Chukueze, opened scoring for the star-studded Nigerian side in the third minute.

Awoniyi doubled the lead at the stroke of half time, inadvertently nodding in a Troost-Ekong flick-on from Kelechi Iheanacho’s left-wing free-kick.

At that start of the second half, Eguavoen brought on Nigeria’s record appearance maker Ahmed Musa in place of Kelechi Iheanacho as well as Kelechi Nwakali to replace Joe Aribo with the Nigerian coach resting his key players with the result secure.

Moses Simon, who has been putting on sterling performances in the tournament increased the rally by scoring the third goal. He took him only 45 seconds of the second half to get on the scoresheet, finishing off a sweeping super Eagles move with aplomb.

The Sudanese team pulled a goal back when Walieldin Khedr scored from the penalty spot, after an infringement on the part of Ola Aina who pulled the jersey of a Sudanese player inside the box.

It was a game the Super Eagles dominated, having 58 per cent ball possession. The Super Eagles barely allowed the Falcons of Sudan anytime on the ball and the few times they got it, the North Africans could not do anything worthwhile with it.

However, the Sudanese national team had a better second half, which made them earned a penalty and therefore a consolation goal.

Nigeria are next in action against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, January 19 with their job almost done in Group D.