ISWAP members collect taxes, conduct weddings in Borno- Zulum 

By Richard Elesho

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has expressed mixed reaction to the current security situation in the State and the Northwest. He charged the military not to relax or rest on their oars.

The Governor is happy over reports of the mass surrender of Boko Haram members. His excitement is however dampened by the advance and regrouping of members of the more dangerous Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, in the region.

Zulum noted that while Boko Haram has been decimated, ISWAP members are becoming more daring by the day in parts of the State. The outlawed group still mounts road blocks, collects taxes and now conducts flamboyant wedding ceremonies in their northern Borno stronghold.

The Governor made these known Thursday when members of the Senate Committee on Army chaired by Senator Ali Ndume paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Zulum said: “Peace is gradually returning to the state. We have to commend the military for that but one thing is that they need to do more. That is in nipping in the bud the increasing number of ISWAP members in Southern Borno and some parts of the North.

“I had a security report that ISWAP is mounting checkpoints and collecting taxes from people. They even recently had a wedding ceremony in Mandaradrau, where many of them came on over 300 motorcycles.

“Our military has to do something. Boko Haram members are surrendering en masse. As I am talking to you, we have over 24, 000 surrendered Boko Haram members out of which 5,000 were active fighters.

“For sustainable peace to be attained, we have to put more efforts to nip in bud the increasing number of ISWAP, before they get out of hand. This group is more intelligent, more sophisticated and has more funding.

“I commend the military for their success but this will not stop us from pointing out where there are still problems. One issue with our military, once they record some successes, they relax. They have to wake up from their slumber and deal decisively with the ISWAP.”

The Governor made a strong case for increased capital expenditure to the military condemning a situation where recurrent expenditure is higher than the capital. He urged the National Assembly to change the scenario.

Senator Ndume thanked the Governor and the military for their efforts to defeat insurgency. He said the committee was in the State for on the spot assessment of the situation on ground.

Theatre Commander Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa said: “We thank you for the visit, on our part, we will continue to do our best to ensure that the insurgency is brought to an end in Borno State and the Northeast in general.”