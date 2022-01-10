‘It’s a lifelong ambition’ – Tinubu says as he confirms interest in 2023 presidency

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday told journalists that he has officially informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to contest for the position of president in 2023.

Tinubu spoke to journalists after a closed door meeting with President Buhari at Aso Rock presidential villa on Monday.

“I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting,” Tinubu told reporters.

Tinubu said that the President as a democrat did not ask him to stop from contesting when he was asked the reaction of Buhari to his ambition.

The former governor told journalists that governing Nigeria was a lifelong ambition and that he has the confidence, the vision and the capacity to build on the vision of President Buhari.

He added that he also discussed general issues about Nigeria, including some of the concerns in the APC as well as security issues with the President.

Asked whether he has informed President Buhari of his ambition to contest for the President in 2023, he said,