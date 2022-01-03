Supreme Council for Shari’ah Names Hadiyatullah New Leader

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has ratified the appointment of Sheikh AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah as the new President of the council in line with SCSN’s Constitution. That followed the death of its leader, Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmad.

Until his appointment, the new President was the Vice President of the Council where he worked harmoniously and conscientiously with the late President.

In a press statement issued on Monday January 3rd, 2021 after a meeting in Kaduna, the SCSN thanked God for the worthy and life of service of its late leader.

The statement reads: “All praises and adorations are due to Allah (SWT), the Most Beneficent, and the Most Merciful. May Allah (SWT) continue to shower His blessings on His beloved Prophet and last Messenger, Muhammad (SAW), his family, companions and all those who follow his teachings. The Council is overwhelmed by the loss of one of its icons, – Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, who until his death was the President of the Council. May Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

“As we grieve over this great loss, in total submission to Allah and in line with the Constitution of the Council, Sheikh AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah, who was the Vice President of the Council, is now the new President of Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria. We pray to Allah SWT to grant him the wisdom and guidance to further the noble objectives of the Council, in particular, the unity and progress of the Ummah.