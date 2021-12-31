NGX rebounds, closes last trading day with N471bn gain

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The nation’s bourse rebounded on Friday to close the last trading day of 2021 with a growth of N471 billion due to gains posted by some blue chips.

Speficially, the market capitalisation inched higher by N471 billion or 2.16 per cent to close at N22.296 trillion from N21.825 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 903.17 points or 2.16 per cent to close the year at 42,716.44 from 41,813.27 posted on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement chart shows that 28 stocks recorded price gain in contrast with 14 losers.

Nestle and Royal Exchange Assurance topped the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N1,565.50 and 88k per share, respectively.

UPDC Reits trailed with 9.88 per cent to close at N4.45, while Sky Aviation Handling Company garnered 8.61 per cent to close at N5.30 per share.

Conversely, Nem Insurance led the laggards’ chart in percentage terms with 10 per cent to close at N4.50 per share.

Wema Bank lost 8.86 per cent to close at 72k, while

Jaizbank lost 5.08 per cent to close at 56k per share.

Champion Breweries dipped 4.08 per cent to close at N2.35, while Transcorp lost 3.03 per cent to close at 96k per share.

FBN Holdings topped the activity chart with 77.94 million shares worth N887.55 million.

Zenith International Bank trailed with 70.25 million shares valued at N1.78 billion, while Jaiz Bank accounted for

46.45 million shares worth N 25.59 million.

Sovereign Trust Insurance sold 39.46 million shares valued at N11.34 million, while Access Bank traded 32.10 million shares worth N301.14 million.

In all, investors staked N9.88 billion on 455.22 million shares traded in 2,829 deals, representing an increase of 26.46 per cent.

This was in contrast with 359.96 million shares worth N1.84 billion traded in 3,807 deals on Thursday. (NAN)