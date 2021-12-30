Why Ghana Police Threatened Religious Leaders on Prophecies

For religious leaders in Ghana, it is no more end of year business as usual. It is a yearly practice by pastors to say what will happen as a new year inches closer. The Ghana Police Service, on 27 December, however, issued a directive that religious leaders should desist from giving negative prophecies. Nigerian Pentecostals, Evangelicals and Spiritual churches are also guilty of the practice.

Below is the Full Statement:

GHANA POLICE SERVICE STATEMENT ON COMMUNICATION OF PROPHECIES AND THEIR LEGAL IMPLICATIONS

1. As the year 2021 draws to a close, the Ghana Police Service wishes to draw the attention of Ghanaians, especially religious groups, to the fact that whereas we have the right to religion, freedom of worship and free speech, all of these rights are subject to the respect for the rights and freedoms of others according to our laws.

2. Over the years, communication of prophecies of harm, danger and death, by some religious leaders, have created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger.

3. We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.

4. It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person. 5. A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.

6. We, therefore, wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to be measured in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may injure the right of others and the public interest.

7. The Ghana Police Service wishes to place on record that the Police are not against prophecies; we acknowledge that we Ghanaians are a religious people who know, and believe in, the centrality of God in our lives