Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu announces recovery from COVID-19

Malam Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has announced his recovery from COVID-19 one week after he contracted the virus.

Shehu was one of the aides of President Buhari in Aso rock presidential villa reported to have contracted COVID-19 late last week.

Femi Adesina, Shehu’s colleague had during a television interview on Sunday confirmed some presidential aides had tested positive to Coronavirus.

Adesina also dismissed the fear being expressed in some quarters over the president’s health following his exposure to his aides believed to have been infected with the virus.

While Adesina refused to mention names of other presidential aides infected, he confirmed that Shehu who had earlier announced his status contracted the virus on Wednesday.

“So Malam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. And I believe that by now, because it’s happened since Wednesday, by now, he should almost have beaten it if he had not beat it already. There is no cause for alarm.”

Shehu had earlier confirmed that he contracted a mild variant of the COVID-19.

”I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because one had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 per cent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise.

“But the strange thing about this ailment is that it is the scientists, not you, that will say you are okay.

”Right now, I’m taking my prescriptions and isolating, and would go back for a test to ascertain if the virus is still here or it has left me. Thanks for your goodwill.”

But while announcing that he has been declared free of the virus on Wednesday, Shehu thanked Nigerians for all their prayers in a short statement posted on his Facebook page.

He also prayed for healing for those still living with the virus.

He said, “I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”