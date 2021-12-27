Like Roosevelt, Buhari Introduces New Deal for the Unemployed

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

The Muhammadu Buhari administration will begin a new employment scheme for artisans in January 2022. According to the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) at the weekend, the new scheme, known as Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES), is designed to create a pool of skilled, competent and employable persons in the construction sector. This was contained in a statement issued and signed by NDE Deputy Director Information and Public Relations, Mr Edmund Onwuliri in Abuja.

It was exactly like President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in the US during the Depressions of 1930s.

The Buhari brand will be anchored by the Special Public Works Department of the Directorate with an effective take-off date of January 10, 2022 in 13 states of the federation.

According to the NDE Spokesperson, the programme was principally designed as a “collaborative initiative between the NDE and other relevant stakeholders and organisations in the construction sector such as domestic and multinational construction outfits and professional bodies in the construction space in order to ensure that participants imbibe the standards of the various professions in the construction industry.”

Onwuliri added that the scheme is expected to provide a more reliable and dependable pool of skilled workforce for the construction industry in the country, establish an avenue for improving and upgrading the skills of artisans.

In his words: “ACCES is expected to provide a platform to organize artisans for regular and sustainable work apart from inculcating in them the spirit of professionalism and engendering more trust by the paying public. Graduates of the various schemes of the NDE that are relevant to the construction industry such as Environmental Beautification Scheme (EBTS), Basic Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS), Advanced Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) as well as other artisans across the benefiting states will constitute the initial intake into the scheme.”

He also disclosed that the Directorate was working out plans to begin providing certificates for artisan workers

Roosevelt’s New Deal

Eric Rauchway wrote in his 2008 piece, The Great Depression and the New Deal: A Very Short Introduction (2008) that in the “First New Deal” of 1933–34, a wide variety of programs were targeted toward the depression and agriculture in rural areas, in the banking industry, and for the economy as a whole. Relief programs were set up for the long-term unemployed who are routinely passed over whenever new jobs did open up. Also, Aaron D. Purcell in Interpreting American History: The New Deal and the Great Depression that the most popular program was the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) that put young men to work in construction jobs, especially in rural areas. The CCC was a voluntary public work relief program that ran from 1933 to 1942 in the United States for unemployed, unmarried men ages 18–25 and eventually expanded to ages 17–28.

The CCC was a major part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal that supplied manual labor jobs related to the conservation and development of natural resources in rural lands owned by federal, state, and local governments. The CCC was designed to supply jobs for young men and to relieve families who had difficulty finding jobs during the Great Depression in the United States. Largest enrollment at any one time was 300,000. John A. Salmond, in his 1967 work, The Civilian Conservation Corps CCC 1933–1942: a New Deal case study provided the statistcs. “Through the course of its nine years in operation, three million young men took part in the CCC, which provided them with shelter, clothing, and food, together with a wage of $30 (equivalent to $600 in 2020) per month ($25 of which had to be sent home to their families).”