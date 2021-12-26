Updated: Okorocha’s son-in-law, Nwosu, abducted during church service

Son-in-law to former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and former APC gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu, has been abducted, according to reports.

“Nwosu was whisked away from St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre by fully armed gunmen and put in a car booth,” according to a CKN News report.

“They drove him away amidst serious shooting in a video obtained by CKN News,” the report said.

“No one has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the Youth Assembly of Nigeria Kogi State Chapter, on Sunday 26th of December 2021, gave the Imo State Government, a 72-hour ultimatum to release Mr. Uche Nwosu, President of the Ugwumba centre for Leadership development in Africa, who also doubles as the National Patron of the Assembly, from his abductors.

The youth body demanded the immediate and unconditional release of their National Patron threatening that failure to do so would lead to the shutdown of the state in mass protest by youths from all over Nigeria.

Nwosu was abducted by gunmen at St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre of Imo State where he attended a Thanksgiving service in commemoration of his late mother, Jemimah Nwosu who was laid to rest last week Wednesday

Unconfirmed reports have it that Nwosu was abducted by Security men attached to the government house.

An account by a witness Abazu Ebuka, while confirming the incident said “I just finished taking holy communion, went back to my sit to pray, by the time I raise my head, armed men, masked, on military uniform, inside the church, before you know it they cocked gun, worshipers ran away, gun shots everywhere.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu was dragged to a car,

I was almost shot for trying to record a video.

“I was almost sure it was kidnappers or terrorists because of their style, and I didn’t believe the police would disrupt a church service like that.”

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, while confirming that Nwosu was in police custody in a press statement titled, “Arrest of Chief Uche Nwosu’, said “This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.”

This is to refute the earlier news that has been making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of lives and prosperity this Yuletide season, advised the general public to always shun fake news.”