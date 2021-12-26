Okorocha’s son-in-law, Nwosu, kidnapped during church service

Son-in-law to former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and former APC gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu, has been kidnapped, according to reports.

“Nwosu was kidnapped from St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre by fully armed gunmen and put in a car booth,” according to a CKN News report.

“They drove him away amidst serious shooting in a video obtained by CKN News,” the report said.

“No one has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the Youth Assembly of Nigeria Kogi State Chapter, on Sunday 26th of December 2021, gave the Imo State Government, a 72-hour ultimatum to release Mr. Uche Nwosu, President of the Ugwumba centre for Leadership development in Africa, who also doubles as the National Patron of the Assembly, from his abductors.

The youth body demanded the immediate and unconditional release of their National Patron threatening that failure to do so would lead to the shutdown of the state in mass protest by youths from all over Nigeria.

Nwosu was kidnapped by Gunmen at St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre of Imo State where he attended a Thanksgiving service in commemoration of his late mother, Jemimah Nwosu who was laid to rest last week Wednesday

Unconfirmed reports have it that Nwosu was abducted by Security men attached to the government house.

The Youth body in a press release, signed by the Youth Ambassador of Kogi State Obaje Mustapha Hassan on Sunday called on all stakeholders, National Principal officers and State Chapters of the Assembly to rise against this act aimed at suppressing the vibrancy of Youths in politics.

The youth body called for the immediate release of NWOSU.