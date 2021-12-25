Omooba Shyllon’s Son, Obafemi, Gets Married

Omooba Shyllon’s Son, Obafemi, Gets Married

Saturday, December 25, 2021 9:40 am


The couple with the groom.s parent, Omooba Yemisi Shyllon and Chief Mrs Olufunmilayo Shyllon.jpg

 

Son of the great art collector (Omooba Yemisi Shyllon), Obafemi, got married to his heartthrob, Ademide, at the African Church Cathedral, Broad Street in Lagos, on Thursday, 23 December 2021.

The wedding reception was held at The Bell events centre, Campbell Street in Lagos. These are photos from the event. Photos by Ayodele Efunla

See more photos of the event below:

The couple with their wedding cake.jpg

The couple, Obafemi and Ademide with their parents at the wedding held in Lagos on Thursday

The couple, Obafemi and Ademide Shyllon after their wedding held in Lagos, on Thursday

The couple, Obafemi and Ademide and the bridal train pose for a group photograph.

The couple cutting the wedding cake while the chairman of the event, Elder Fred Ijewere conducts the process

The Bride, Ademide and her Dad, Captain Funsho Oyewo, made a grand entrance at the church wedding held in Lagos on Thursday

More photos to follow

