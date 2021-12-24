Ooni and His Wives: Something is Wrong Somewhere

By Wale Olayanju

I have just gone to the archives to go through the statement released by Queen Zaynab Wuraola Otiti (Ooni’s former olori) when she left Ooni in 2017 and I can see the similarity between it and this one by Olori Naomi.

Someone says: once is a mistake, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern…and I don’t believe in coincidence!

I think something is wrong somewhere and hope this will not become a pattern…

See Otiti’s 2017 statement below:

“What I can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love and exhale gratitude. My journey continues as a Humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence and abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you’ve invested, no matter the use of media to silence and manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help!

“We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity and nefarious behavior. The spreading of false information (through “sources” afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility- on my end.

“We’ve seen this movie before. Women being dragged in the press & blamed for everything under the sun. This behavior is unacceptable. I urge those involved to be mindful of their actions for the eyes of our Almighty God are always watching. The seeds of slander is a cancer that harvests to eat away the souls of the planter.

“The throne is sacred and the attempts to tarnish the name of a Queen, in defense or on behalf of a silent King makes all involved look terrible. Remain dignified in all you do. It’s not the end of the world, but the start of a new chapter and you must turn the page with grace. The world is watching.

“As I bid adieu to this chapter, my wish to you all is to step into your lives – boldly & fearlessly, the way God intended and live not just by words, but through example. The best chapter in our lives is the one we are writing now. Thank you for your love and support.

With peace, love and light, -Her Highness, Zaynab Otiti Obanor.”

Below is Naomi’s full statement:

“I bless the Lord almighty for His faithfulness in the last 3years of my marriage. In life’s journey, it isn’t how far. Still, how well, indeed though satan should buffet if trials should come, I have this blessed assurance controlling all situations and saying to me it is well with my soul. Certainly, it is well. I made my journey into the ancient throne of Ife with faith in my heart and love for the keeper of it.

Few impressions I would love to correct. If anyone knows otherwise, they are free to come up with facts. Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen. As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later.

The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.

I have never been pregnant all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up

The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece

I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done. He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.

Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince to be cont.”

-Silekunola Naomi