Celebrating them while they are alive

By Janet Afolabi

I want to celebrate my former Bosses. The men who gave me media platform to operate, explore and express myself.

The men who gave me wings to fly in the winds of journalism travails and triumphs.

These veterans of journalism took me from my raw, inexperienced and unskilled state, trained and polished me till l began to shine as winner of local and international awards.

They polished me to the point that my first story in Tell magazine in year 2000 was culled by a popular Ghanaian newspaper.

The late Dele Agekameh, former Senior Associate Editor with Tell magazine saw the paper at a newsstand in Ghana. He bought me a copy which l still have.

I am grateful, l am thankful to these my former employers who have trained and mentored some of the best hands in journalism.

I want to show my gratitude by giving them a Christmas gift that will live after them. The gift is a book. It is titled,” The Masters Who Trained Me.” I wrote it to honor, appreciate and celebrate these Masters of Journalism ‐ Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed, Soji Akinrinade, Nosa Igiebor and Dare Babarinsa.

My experience with each of them and the writing skills l learnt from these great men are chronicled in the six chapters of the book.

It will be presented to the public in January 2022.

*Janet Afolabi, publisher of the Scroll Magazine is the Olori (Queen) of Apomu.