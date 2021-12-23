IBEDC assures customers of quality services during Yuletide, appeals for safety

IBEDC assures customers of quality services during Yuletide, appeals for safety

Thursday, December 23, 2021 5:35 pm


Engineer John Ayodele, COO, IBEDC

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has assured customers across the network of its unrelenting commitment to ensure hitch-free services during the Christmas holidays.
While wishing all its customers and Nigerians a merry Christmas and happy new year in advance on behalf of the company, the Chief Operating Officer(COO) Engr. John Ayodele explained that the company has mapped out effective strategies to ensure that all our customers enjoy uninterrupted services during the celebrations and beyond as much as is within the control of IBEDC. He stated that measures have been put in place to ensure network stability and smooth operations during the Christmas holidays,” our technical crew will work throughout to rectify electrical faults so that customers can enjoy the holidays”.
Engr. Ayodele who urged all Nigerians to demonstrate the virtue of love which symbolizes Christmas, also appealed to consumers to ensure prompt payment of their electricity bills and adequate vending to avoid disconnection or disruption of service during the holidays.
He urged customers to take advantage of the Hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Mcash, etransact, Watu, Payarena, Jumia and ibedc.com to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.
“Our offices are also open during the holiday from 9am-3pm to attend to customers for enquiries, complaint, bill payment, vending. Customers can reach us via our Customers care lines 07001239999 or email us at [email protected] “he added
While wishing all Nigerians a memorable celebration, Engr. Ayodele admonished them to be safety conscious. “I plead with us to observe and adhere to all the COVID- 19 safety protocols of hand washing, use of face masks and physical distancing as recommended by Nigerian Centre Disease Control (NCDC)”
He advised that it is also important that other safety precautions such as proper supervision of children to prevent electrical accidents, not cooking or trading under a high-tension wire and not engaging quacks to fix faults are strictly observed.

