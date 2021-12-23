COVID-19: Anxiety as Nigeria records 4,035 new infections

Thursday, December 23, 2021 9:43 am


Omicron COVID-19

There is anxiety as Nigeria recorded a new high of 4,035 new COVID-19 infections in 15 states on Wednesday.

The number was nearly 100 per cent increase over the 2,123 infections recorded on Tuesday.

Also, Lagos maintained its lead on the table with 3,393 cases, up from 1,552 cases it recorded on Tuesday. Its total as at Wednesday was 89,355 infections.

Other states are Rivers (260), Edo (62), Akwa Ibom (42), Kaduna (39), Ekiti (38) Oyo (38). Delta and Kano recorded 31 new infections each.

Ogun State also recorded 30 new infections, while Abia had 26; Bauchi State had 15; Ondo State had 14; Enugu State had nine, while Kwara had seven new infections.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which gave the figures on Thursday stated that Nigeria also recorded two related deaths raising the mortality figure from 2,989 on Tuesday to 2,991 on Wednesday.

It stated also that Wednesday’s 4,035 infections took Nigeria’s tally to 231,413 out of which 211,853 persons were treated and discharged.

Nigeria has tested 3,751,696 samples since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020, it added.

