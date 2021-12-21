Remembering ‘Big Bros’ Bonnie Iwuoha

By Angela Agoawike

When in November your health took a dangerously bad turn, everyone was worried. There was desperation in the attempts to ascertain your state of wellbeing. There were messages especially on the WhatsApp platforms that you were part of, and emissaries to your home in Umuahia, Abia State. Though the situation was dire, the messages relayed back was that all shall be well.

I, for one was convinced that all shall be well and our big brother, mentor, a most committed ‘cheerleader’ one could ever ask for would be well and we shall be together again, after all I reasoned, you still had so much to give and so much wisdom to dispense.

In that November, I sent a WhatsApp message to your phone- “Big bros, should you get to read this, I just wanted to check you up to know how you are doing…” I was confident that you would respond because my conviction was that it was not time yet.

Did you respond? Yes, on December 9, and I was elated. While in Vienna, Austria, at 09:32am, I looked at my phone to read your reply to my message of over one month. In your words: “I went through a very painful experience, but God saved me. It took me sometime to regain myself. I’m very sure its effects will be completely off me soon.”

The effects are indeed completely off you, though not the outcome we, as humans expected. Here we are, less than two weeks later, the effects, challenges are off as you have embarked on that journey, we must all make, gone to be with your maker.

I will always remember: your continuous prayers for me. On my last birthday in July, you called with special prayers for me, as you had always done, the special church service you arranged for me when I first left for Vienna in 2006, even as Commissioner, your drive from Umuahia down to Umuihi (Isinweke) to see me, your ‘adopted’ baby sister or that special name you coined for me – Angelus! These are some of the wonderful memories of you that will stay with me. When the pain wears off, I will remember them and smile.

‘Big bros’ as I always called you, in life you were warmly thought off and in death, you shall always be fondly remembered. Fare thee well Dee Bonnie, a patriot and humanist, see you on Resurrection day.

May the Almighty look beyond your failings and grant you safe passage into His Kingdom.