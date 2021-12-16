IBEDC Re-launches Maps, Says Customers Have Choice to Pay for Meters

IBEDC Re-launches Maps, Says Customers Have Choice to Pay for Meters

Thursday, December 16, 2021 8:45 am


Engineer John Ayodele, COO, IBEDC

 

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has re-launched the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAPS) as part of efforts to ensure meter rollout across its franchise. The electricity distribution company in a statement by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele said the meter roll-out will commence immediately, following the directive given by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to give customers the choice to purchase meters.

According to the COO, “We are officially announcing the restoration of the Meter Asset Provider Scheme for customers who are in urgent need of meters and are willing to pay for them”.

Engr. Ayodele said customers can register for MAP meters online via msms.ibedc.com or visit any IBEDC Office, after which a unique ID will be generated for a technical evaluation of the customer’s premises. Once the technical evaluation is successful, payment can be made at any bank branch and the customer will be metered within ten working days after payment.

He further explained that the prices of these meters are as stipulated and approved by NERC. He said IBEDC has secured the services of the following MAP vendors to meter allocated parts of our franchise, namely Mojec International Limited for customers in Ogun State, Protogy Global Service for customers in Oyo State, Integrated Resources Limited (IRL) for customers in Osun State and finally CWG Plc will supply meters to customers in Kwara State.

“Customers should not pay directly to anyone to avoid being scammed, and please note, No Application or Processing Fees required” Engr. Ayodele admonished.

He further enjoined our numerous customers to quickly buy into the scheme to avoid estimated Billing, which has always been an issue.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Dominion Okoro, suspected killer of ex Governor Lucky Igbinedion’mother arrested
    3 hours ago

    Ichoku Academy on the Window Way
    4 hours ago

    Focus of Buhari’s Visit to Turkey Today
    Pandemic: COVID-19 4 hours ago

    COVID-19 cases, deaths in Americas triple in 2021 – WHO
    US President Joe Biden: 5 hours ago

    Biden signs 2 executive orders, targets drug traffickers
    Foodstuffs on display 5 hours ago

    Headline inflation decreases in Nov. to 15.40%- NBS
    Nnamdi Okonkwo: former MD Fidelity Bank, 5 hours ago

    EFCC holds former Fidelity Bank boss in search for Diezani’s $72.87m
    World Bank Headquarters, Washington, D.C: 5 hours ago

    Global community boost poorest countries’ recovery with $93bn support package