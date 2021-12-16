IBEDC Re-launches Maps, Says Customers Have Choice to Pay for Meters

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has re-launched the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAPS) as part of efforts to ensure meter rollout across its franchise. The electricity distribution company in a statement by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele said the meter roll-out will commence immediately, following the directive given by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to give customers the choice to purchase meters.

According to the COO, “We are officially announcing the restoration of the Meter Asset Provider Scheme for customers who are in urgent need of meters and are willing to pay for them”.

Engr. Ayodele said customers can register for MAP meters online via msms.ibedc.com or visit any IBEDC Office, after which a unique ID will be generated for a technical evaluation of the customer’s premises. Once the technical evaluation is successful, payment can be made at any bank branch and the customer will be metered within ten working days after payment.

He further explained that the prices of these meters are as stipulated and approved by NERC. He said IBEDC has secured the services of the following MAP vendors to meter allocated parts of our franchise, namely Mojec International Limited for customers in Ogun State, Protogy Global Service for customers in Oyo State, Integrated Resources Limited (IRL) for customers in Osun State and finally CWG Plc will supply meters to customers in Kwara State.

“Customers should not pay directly to anyone to avoid being scammed, and please note, No Application or Processing Fees required” Engr. Ayodele admonished.

He further enjoined our numerous customers to quickly buy into the scheme to avoid estimated Billing, which has always been an issue.