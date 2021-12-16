EFCC holds former Fidelity Bank boss in search for Diezani’s $72.87m

By Philomina Attah

A former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo and one Charles Onyedibe have bee arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in connection with $72.87 million linked to former petroleum minister Diezani Allison-Madueke.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this on Wednesday in a statement she issued to confirm that the anti graft agency has uncovered additional $72.87 million linked to the former petroleum minister.

According to Uwujaren, the money was lodged in the coffers of the bank, added that Okonkwo’s arrest was part of ongoing investigations on the former minister.

He said Okonkwo, who is currently the Chairman of First Bank Holding, alongside others, had earlier been grilled over $153 million and $115 million by the commission.

“While all the $153 million were recovered by the EFCC, the cases involving $115 million, as it relates with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bribery matter, are in various courts.

“Okonkwo and Charles Onyedibe are currently being detained by the EFCC over the whereabout of the new $72.87 million, ” he added.