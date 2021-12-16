Dominion Okoro, suspected killer of ex Governor Lucky Igbinedion’mother arrested

Dominion Okoro, suspected killer of ex Governor Lucky Igbinedion’mother arrested

Thursday, December 16, 2021 9:57 am


Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, Dominion Okoro and former Governor Igbinedion

By Jethro Ibileke

The suspected killer of Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, mother of former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, has been arrested by police operatives.

The Octogenarian who died on Thursday, 2 December at 85 years, was allegedly strangled to death by her house help, Dominion Okoro, at her residence in Ugbor, GRA, Benin-City, the State capital, on Thursday, 2 December, 2021,

After allegedly killing ex Governor’s mother, the suspect reportedly ransacked her house and fled with unspecified amount of money and jewelry.

It was gathered that police operatives in collaboration with some concerned individuals, arrested the suspect on Tuesday, 16 December, in Calabar, Cross River State.

She is currently being detained at the Edo State Police Command headquarters in Benin.

Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion has since been buried on Friday, 10 December, 2021.

When contacted on phone for confirmation, the Edo Police Command spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, said he has “not been contacted by the OC”.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Ichoku Academy on the Window Way
    4 hours ago

    IBEDC Re-launches Maps, Says Customers Have Choice to Pay for Meters
    4 hours ago

    Focus of Buhari’s Visit to Turkey Today
    Pandemic: COVID-19 4 hours ago

    COVID-19 cases, deaths in Americas triple in 2021 – WHO
    US President Joe Biden: 5 hours ago

    Biden signs 2 executive orders, targets drug traffickers
    Foodstuffs on display 5 hours ago

    Headline inflation decreases in Nov. to 15.40%- NBS
    Nnamdi Okonkwo: former MD Fidelity Bank, 5 hours ago

    EFCC holds former Fidelity Bank boss in search for Diezani’s $72.87m
    World Bank Headquarters, Washington, D.C: 5 hours ago

    Global community boost poorest countries’ recovery with $93bn support package