Dominion Okoro, suspected killer of ex Governor Lucky Igbinedion’mother arrested

By Jethro Ibileke

The suspected killer of Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, mother of former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, has been arrested by police operatives.

The Octogenarian who died on Thursday, 2 December at 85 years, was allegedly strangled to death by her house help, Dominion Okoro, at her residence in Ugbor, GRA, Benin-City, the State capital, on Thursday, 2 December, 2021,

After allegedly killing ex Governor’s mother, the suspect reportedly ransacked her house and fled with unspecified amount of money and jewelry.

It was gathered that police operatives in collaboration with some concerned individuals, arrested the suspect on Tuesday, 16 December, in Calabar, Cross River State.

She is currently being detained at the Edo State Police Command headquarters in Benin.

Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion has since been buried on Friday, 10 December, 2021.

When contacted on phone for confirmation, the Edo Police Command spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, said he has “not been contacted by the OC”.