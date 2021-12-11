10 States, FCT records 533 new COVID-19 infections on Friday

Saturday, December 11, 2021 12:40 pm


Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria:

FILE PHOTO: Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria:

By Abujah Racheal

Ten states and the FCT recorded 533 COVID-19 infections on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Saturday.

It stated also that no COVID-19 death was recorded

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 533 new infections indicate a decrease of 221 when compared with the 754 cases recorded on Thursday.

NCDC stated that Lagos State recorded the highest number of new infections with 428 cases followed by the FCT (45), Rivers (33), Edo (9) and Ogun State (8).

It added that Oyo State recorded three cases while Delta and Kaduna State recorded two cases each, and Gombe, Jigawa and Kano had one case each.

It stated also that the 533 new infections brought the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria at 216,451.

It noted that 207,661 COVID-19 patients had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals.

With no new COVID-19 death, the fatality number in Nigeria stands 2,981 NAN reports.

Nigeria has tested 3,629,527 samples since the infection broke out on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)

