How Obasanjo Was Trusted By Bola Ige at His Own Peril – Bisi Akande

Chief Bisi Akande, a former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented his in his autobiography, ‘My Participations,’ to the public yesterday, 9 December to the public at the Eko Hotels and Suits, Victoria Island, Lagos.

While one time President, Olusegun Obasanjo came under the swagger cane of President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion for the way he bamboozled Alliance for Democracy (AD) governors in the South West in 2003, Akande also came out smoking in his book. He said anyone who “trusts Obasanjo does so at his own peril” and that Chief Bola Ige was a victim.

According to Akande: “We were like sheep without a Shepherd. The AD had lost its lodestar for guidance and we were left on the open sea like a floundering Shi

p. Soon, the sharks were circling.

The Man who came hunting for us was President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ige’s Friend for many years who became our relentless foe.

He and Ige met in the late 1960s when both of them served in the Government of then Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo, the second Military Ruler of the old West. Since then, Obasanjo had dogged Ige’s path like an evil spirit.

During his reign as Military Head of State, Ige gave him a wide berth, yet Obasanjo would not disappear from Ige’s path.

In 1982, it was Obasanjo’s unsolicited intervention into the crisis in the Oyo State UPN that led to the ‘Night of the Long Knives’ in Yola which almost cost Ige his job as the Governor of old Oyo State. His final dalliance with Ige eventually cost Ige his life.

When Obasanjo made up his mind to contest for the Presidency, he rushed to Ige’s Residence in Ibadan to seek his support. Ige declined, promising him however that they would meet on the field of electoral combat on opposing sides.

Ige knew Obasanjo’s deep-seated hatred for our Leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a Public confession to which he devoted his book, ‘Not My Will’.

What Ige did not reckon with was the unrelenting hostility of some Members of Afenifere Leadership to his aspiration to become the Presidential Flagbearer of our Party, the AD, and its alliance partner, the APP.

Obasanjo won and yet, would not leave Ige alone. Obasanjo visited Ige three times in his Bodija Home, Ibadan, after he emerged as the President-elect, pressuring him to come and take up Ministerial appointment.

Ige finally agreed to serve when he was given the go-ahead by our movement Afenifere, and our Party, the AD. It was late before he realised it was a kiss of death.

All this made me wary of Obasanjo’s relentless dalliance. I knew him to be a faithless Suitor and an unblinking Philanderer on the political Field. You trust him at your own peril.”