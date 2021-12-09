Mo Abudu in Forbes’ 2021 list of 100 most powerful women

Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu has been recognised by Forbes as one of the most powerful women in 2021.

The media mogul and philanthropist, who said she was so excited, took to Instagram page @moabudu to announce the great achievement to her fans and well wishers.

According to her, she is so humbled and deeply grateful to be among the world’s most amazing women.

“Good morning beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️.

“I woke up yesterday to the incredible news that I have been included on the annual list of THE FORBES 100 MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN THE WORLD at no. 98.

“Forbes released its 18th annual list on the 7th of December, 2021 – reported by Nicolette Jones and Erika Burho. Edited by Moira Forbes and Maggie McGrath.

“I’m humbled and deeply grateful to be amongst some of the world’s most amazing women, including MacKenzie Scott (no. 1), a novelist, philanthropist and the third-wealthiest woman in the USA, and Christine Lagarde (no. 3), President of the European Central Bank.

“Women of colour on the list include US Vice-President Kamala Harris (no. 2,) and Oprah Winfrey, making her umpteenth appearance on this list.

“There are only three African women on the list: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO (no. 91), Samia Suluhu Hassan, the current President of Tanzania (no. 94),

“And yours truly – Me

I quote Forbes – “Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu is one of the most powerful women in global media”

“A dear friend said to me today when she heard about this news “imagine if your child self could have known where you were heading.

“Again, I didn’t see it coming. Just thanking God for these global opportunities and doing our very best to keep growing The EBONYLIFE brand around the world.

“Also creating first class opportunities and value for every single stakeholder we partner with and work with.

“My wish is that there will be many more of my deserving African sisters on this list in the years to come.

“Below is the link to click on the full report:

https://www.forbes.com/power-women/#13636b105e25,” she wrote.

The 18th annual ‘100 Most Powerful Women 2021′ list which was released by Forbes, placed Abudu at number 98, thereby described her as one of the most powerful women in global media.

She has also been described by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman” and rated as one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television” by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 58-year-old is a media mogul, philanthropist and founder, EbonyLife Films, has produced several hit movies like “The Wedding Party”, “Fifty, Chief Daddy”, “Your Excellency”, “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel and Oloture” among others.

The News of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that at number 91 on the list, in the Policy and Politics Category, was the first woman and first African to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Forbes described her as “an economist and international development professional with more than 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America.”