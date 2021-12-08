Trailer Accident: Buhari Condoles With Parents, Relations of Ojodu Grammar School Students

Trailer Accident: Buhari Condoles With Parents, Relations of Ojodu Grammar School Students

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 12:49 pm


The truck that crushed students at Ojodu Lagos set ablaze

The truck that crushed students at Ojodu Lagos was set ablaze

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

Also. he sent his condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.

As reported on this platform yesterday, tragedy struck at Millennium Grammar School, Grammar School Bus Stop, Lagos State. Many students were feared dead.
According to eyewitnesses, a truck loaded with crates of drinks ran into the students who had just closed for the day.
Eyewitnesses said the truck driver hit the students when he was speeding recklessly.
In anger, people set the truck ablaze.
Consequently, heavy traffic developed, stretching as far as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogba and Lateef Jakande Road in Agidignbi.
Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos Police Command, Adekunle Ajesebutu said more policemen had been deployed to the area.
“We are on top of the situation. Adequate policemen are on ground to maintain law and order. The situation is being professionally handled,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    7 hours ago

    Polaris Bank, Eventful Lift 3 firms with business expansion grants
    Air Peace: sets to begin flights to Douala, Ibadan 9 hours ago

    The ‘War’ Against Air Peace
    The truck that crushed students at Ojodu Lagos set ablaze 18 hours ago

    Police confirm 2 students dead, 12 injured in Ojodu truck accident
    The truck that crushed students at Ojodu Lagos set ablaze 1 day ago

    Lagos: Truck Runs into Students, Many Feared Killed
    1 day ago

    Nigeria presents a unique LPG investment destination – Osinbajo
    Sylvester Oromoni :Bullied to death at Dowen College 1 day ago

    Sylvester Oromoni:  Parents Demand Overhaul of School Management
    President Muhammadu Buhari 1 day ago

    Buhari Thanks Afreximbank for Medical Centre of Excellence
    Death of Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr 1 day ago

     Police arrest suspected killers of Sylvester Oromoni