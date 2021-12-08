Trailer Accident: Buhari Condoles With Parents, Relations of Ojodu Grammar School Students

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

Also. he sent his condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.

As reported on this platform yesterday, tragedy struck at Millennium Grammar School, Grammar School Bus Stop, Lagos State. Many students were feared dead.

According to eyewitnesses, a truck loaded with crates of drinks ran into the students who had just closed for the day.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver hit the students when he was speeding recklessly.

In anger, people set the truck ablaze.

Consequently, heavy traffic developed, stretching as far as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogba and Lateef Jakande Road in Agidignbi.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos Police Command, Adekunle Ajesebutu said more policemen had been deployed to the area.

“We are on top of the situation. Adequate policemen are on ground to maintain law and order. The situation is being professionally handled,” he said.