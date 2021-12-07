Sylvester Oromoni:  Parents Demand Overhaul of School Management

By Nehru Odeh

As the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni elicits reactions nationwide, the Dowen College Parents’ Forum has demanded an overhaul of the school management and hostel teachers as well as the installation of Closed Circuit Television cameras in the school.

The parents, in a release signed by Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, Waheed Adeoye, Oluwaseun Bolanle Ajila and Kingsley Kema Agu, said that what happened to Sylvester “could have happened to any other child in the school.”

Oromoni died from injuries sustained when five students of Dowen College Lekki, in Lagos allegedly beat and tortured him for refusing to join a cult. His death has since gone viral.

The Forum said: “Dowen College Parents are startled and deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Sylvester Oromoni. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and pray that God gives them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

“As parents of Dowen college students, we are still in shock and could not come to terms with this incident and the accounts so far provided by the school, students and the media.

“We urge the school management team and other stakeholders (students and parents directly or indirectly mentioned) to fully cooperate with the authority in the ongoing investigation. While we would have loved to bring Sylvester back if humanly possible, unravelling the cause of Sylvester’s death and bringing whoever was responsible or might have contributed in whatever way to book,will not only bring this unfortunate incident to a closure for the family, but this will also serve as a deterrent to others in all schools in Nigeria.

“We therefore say justice for Sylvester, is justice for all. On our part as parents, we will work more closely with the school (management/board), to ensure necessary measures are put in place to prevent a reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident and stamp out bulling in any form from the school.

“We therefore earnesly ask for a resolution that will bring some relief to the bereaved family, other parents, students of Dowen College and the public.

“These should include a change of the school management and hostel teachers, installation o

f CCTV cameras in all strategic places and overhauling of the school security system.

“The Parents’ Forum is organising a Candle Light event. Details of which are as follow: Wednesday, December 8, 6pm; Dowen College. The lighting of candles is to pay tribute to a life ‘passed’ and keeping the light burning signifies that the memory still lives on and burns bright.”